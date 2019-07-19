FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

Class 1 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares all ages

1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd - Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 2 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Geldings all ages

1st – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer

4th – Brooklyn Hersley with Tuffy

5th – Jayden Lawrence with Prince George

Class 3 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Grand and Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Roxie

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo

Class 4 – Western Halter Mare and Foal

1st – Paul Schoettmer with Pepper

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Dottie

Class 5 – Western Halter Mares 3 years and younger

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 6 – Western Halter Mares 4 to 5 years old

1st – Megan Manlief with Severa

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

3rd – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress

Class 7 – Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 years old

1st – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

2nd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action

Class 8 – Western Halter Mares 11 to 15

1st – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 9 – Western Halter Mares 16 and over

1st – Maegan Pearson – The Paint that Ain’t

2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson – Scotch Dot Com

3rd – Savannah Bower – Bailys Country Girl

4th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

5th – Will Tuttle with Lady

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Blood Shed

Class 10 – Western Mare Grand and Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Severa

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Maegan Pearson with the Paint that Ain’t

Class 11 – Western Geldings 3 years and under

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

Class 13 – Western Halter Geldings 6 to 10 years old

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Cati Osting

3rd – Kayelee Ogden

4th – Grace Reiger with Dally

5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

Class 14 – Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

4th – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please

5th – Kylie Duckworth with French Toast

Class 15 – Western Halter Geldings 16 and over

1st – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue

2nd – Savannah Bower with Zippo Snickers Bar

3rd – Anya Richey with Gordy

4th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 16 – Western Halter Geldings Grand and Reserve

GRAND CHAMPION – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Katie Osting with Sparky

Class 17 – Senior Showmanship Advanced

1st – Megan Manlief with Severa

2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Cati Osting with Sparky

5th – Grace Reiger with Dally

6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 18 – Western Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue

2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t

3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger

6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

Class 19 – Showmanship Beginner

1st – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

4th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

5th – Emma Herbert with Spark

6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 20 – English Halter Mares 5 and Under

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

5th – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress

Class 21 – Mares 6 to 10

1st – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

2nd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action

Class 22 – Hunter Mares 11 and over

1st – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie

3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t

4th – Will Tuttle with Lady

5th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 23 – English Geldings 5 and Under

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer

Class 24 – English Halter Geldings 6 to 10

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Addison Orengo

3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Budding

6th – Grace Rieger with Dally

Class 25 – English Geldings 11 and over

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please

4th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 26 – Grand and Reserve Halter

GRAND CHAMPION – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 27 – English Showmanship Advanced Exhibitor

1st – Shelby Pearson – Getn the Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please

4th – Megan Manlief with Severa

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Grace Reiger with Dally

Class 28 – English Showmanship Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger

5th – Addison Orengo

6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 29 – English Showmanship Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Ava Richards with Lights, Camera, Action

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Bryant Menkedick

Class 30 – Master Showmanship, 1st and 2nd Place winners from all Showmanship Classes

GRAND CHAMPION – Meagan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Severa

Class 32 – English Novice Walk Trot

1st -Megan Manlief with Severa

2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the goods

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Grace Reiger with Dally

Class 33 – Open Walk Trot Intermediate

1st – Addison Orengo

2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 34 – Open Walk Trot Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 35 – Hunter Under Saddle Advanced

1st – Megan Manlief with Severa

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Grace Reiger with Dally

Class 36 – Hunter Under Saddle Intermediate

1st – Addison Orengo

2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

4th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 37 – Hunter Under Saddle Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 39 – Hunt Seat Equitation Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Grace Reiger with Dally

Class 40 – Hunt Seat Equitation Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

4th – Addison Orengo

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 41 – Hunt Seat Equitation Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas – Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 43 – Hunter Hack All Levels

1st – Addison Orengo

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night

4th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Megan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t

Class 44 – Pleasure Driving All Levels

1st – Brooklyn Hersley with Tuffy

Class 45 Costume

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo

4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

7th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2019

Class 1 – Novice Walk/Trot

1st – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody

4th – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo

5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 2 – Walk/Trot for Challenged Riders

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – Robbie Blocher with Mable

3rd – Will Tuttle with Lady

Class 3 – Open Walk/Trot Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

3rd – Grace Reiger with Dally

4th – Megan Manlief with Severa

5th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 4 – Open Walk/Trot Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Carlee Adams with Honey

Class 5 – Open Walk/Trot Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

4th – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro

5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

6th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

Class 6 – Pony Pleasure

1st – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 7 – Western Pleasure Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

5th – Grace Reiger with Dally

6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 8 – Western Pleasure Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny

Class 9 – Western Pleasure Beginner

1st – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 10 – Western Pleasure Horse 5 and Under

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress

Class 11 – Western Pleasure 6 to 10 Year Olds

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

5th – Grace Reiger with Dally

6th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

Class 12 – Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Over

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro

4th – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 13 – Novice Walk/Trot Horsemanship

1st – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody

4th – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please

5th – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue

6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 14 – Challenged Horsemanship

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – Robbie Blocher with Mable

3rd – Will Tuttle with Lady

Class 15 – Horsemanship Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 16 – Horsemanship Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

Class 17 – Horsemanship Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

Class 18 – Master Horsemanship

GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with THE PAINT THAT AIN’T

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SHELBY PEARSON with GETN THE GOODS

Class 19 – Western Riding Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 20 – Western Riding Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

3rd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 21 – Western Riding Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 22 – Reining Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Kendall Manlief with Goose

4th – Megan Manlief with Severa

Class 23 – Reining Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

3rd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

Class 24 – Reining Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

Class 25 – Ranch Riding Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

4th – Abby Walls with Iz Time To Impress

5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 26 – Ranch Riding Intermediate

1st – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

2nd – Maegan Pearson with the Paint That Ain’t

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 27 – Ranch Riding Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 28 – Ranch Horse Riding/Walk/Trot

1st – Bryant Menkedick with Spark

2nd – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please

Class 29 – Trail Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

2nd – Megan Manlief with Severa

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 30 – Trail Intermediate

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy

6th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night

Class 31 – Trail Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 32 – Trail Novice and Challenged Walk/Trot Only

1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist 2

Class 33 – Versatility Advanced

1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red

5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

Class 34 – Versatility Intermediate

1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 35 – Versatility Beginner

1st – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe

2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 1 – Pole Bending Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

4th – Kendall Manlief with Goose

5th – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

Class 2 – Pole Bending Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

5th – Maegan Pearson with the Paint that Ain’t

6th – Addison Orengo

Class 3 – Pole Bending Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Lucy

2nd – Nikki McLean with Cody

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Elizabeth Balser with Peanut

5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

6th – Emerson Gunn with Motion By Pro

Class 4 – Barrel Racing Advanced

1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie

2nd – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

4th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

Class 5 – Barrel Racing Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Lynse Wolterman with Willow

4th – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

6th – Addison Orengo

Class 6 – Barrel Racing Beginner

1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky

2nd – Dana Thomas with Lucy

3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

6th – Elizabeth Balser with Peanut

Class 7 – Flag Race Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Megan Manlief with Roxie

5th – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 8 – Flag Race Intermediate

1st – Addison Orengo

2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

5th – Kylie Duckworth with French Toast

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 9 – Flag Race Beginner

1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s boy

2nd – Dana Tomas with Lucy

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

6th – Emerson Gunn with Motion By Pro

Class 10 – Keyhole Advanced

1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie

2nd – Kendall Manlief with Goose

3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory

6th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 11 – Keyhole Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Lynse Wolterman with Willow

3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 12 – Keyhole Beginner

1st – Nikki McLean with Cody

2nd – Jenna Richards with Pinky

3rd – Anya Richards with Bad Bertha’s Boy

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

5th – Ava Richards with Benny

6th – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 13 – Speed and Action Advanced

1st – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie

3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Kendall Manlief with Goose

6th – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

Class 14 – Speed and Action Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t

4th – Addison Orengo

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 15 – Speed and Action Beginner

1st – Dana Thomas with Lucy

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

5th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo

6th – Will Tuttle with Ginger

