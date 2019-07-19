FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019
Class 1 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares all ages
1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd - Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 2 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Geldings all ages
1st – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer
4th – Brooklyn Hersley with Tuffy
5th – Jayden Lawrence with Prince George
Class 3 – Western Halter Under 56 Inches Grand and Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Roxie
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo
Class 4 – Western Halter Mare and Foal
1st – Paul Schoettmer with Pepper
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Dottie
Class 5 – Western Halter Mares 3 years and younger
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 6 – Western Halter Mares 4 to 5 years old
1st – Megan Manlief with Severa
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
3rd – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress
Class 7 – Western Halter Mares 6 to 10 years old
1st – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
2nd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action
Class 8 – Western Halter Mares 11 to 15
1st – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 9 – Western Halter Mares 16 and over
1st – Maegan Pearson – The Paint that Ain’t
2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson – Scotch Dot Com
3rd – Savannah Bower – Bailys Country Girl
4th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
5th – Will Tuttle with Lady
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Blood Shed
Class 10 – Western Mare Grand and Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Severa
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Maegan Pearson with the Paint that Ain’t
Class 11 – Western Geldings 3 years and under
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
Class 13 – Western Halter Geldings 6 to 10 years old
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Cati Osting
3rd – Kayelee Ogden
4th – Grace Reiger with Dally
5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
Class 14 – Western Halter Geldings 11 to 15
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
4th – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please
5th – Kylie Duckworth with French Toast
Class 15 – Western Halter Geldings 16 and over
1st – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue
2nd – Savannah Bower with Zippo Snickers Bar
3rd – Anya Richey with Gordy
4th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 16 – Western Halter Geldings Grand and Reserve
GRAND CHAMPION – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Katie Osting with Sparky
Class 17 – Senior Showmanship Advanced
1st – Megan Manlief with Severa
2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Cati Osting with Sparky
5th – Grace Reiger with Dally
6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 18 – Western Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue
2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t
3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger
6th – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
Class 19 – Showmanship Beginner
1st – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
4th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
5th – Emma Herbert with Spark
6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 20 – English Halter Mares 5 and Under
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
5th – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress
Class 21 – Mares 6 to 10
1st – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
2nd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action
Class 22 – Hunter Mares 11 and over
1st – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie
3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t
4th – Will Tuttle with Lady
5th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 23 – English Geldings 5 and Under
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Brooklyn Hersley with Boomer
Class 24 – English Halter Geldings 6 to 10
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Addison Orengo
3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Budding
6th – Grace Rieger with Dally
Class 25 – English Geldings 11 and over
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please
4th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 26 – Grand and Reserve Halter
GRAND CHAMPION – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 27 – English Showmanship Advanced Exhibitor
1st – Shelby Pearson – Getn the Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please
4th – Megan Manlief with Severa
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Grace Reiger with Dally
Class 28 – English Showmanship Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Ginger
5th – Addison Orengo
6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 29 – English Showmanship Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Ava Richards with Lights, Camera, Action
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Bryant Menkedick
Class 30 – Master Showmanship, 1st and 2nd Place winners from all Showmanship Classes
GRAND CHAMPION – Meagan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – Megan Manlief with Severa
Class 32 – English Novice Walk Trot
1st -Megan Manlief with Severa
2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the goods
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Grace Reiger with Dally
Class 33 – Open Walk Trot Intermediate
1st – Addison Orengo
2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 34 – Open Walk Trot Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Ava Richards with Lights Camera Action
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 35 – Hunter Under Saddle Advanced
1st – Megan Manlief with Severa
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Grace Reiger with Dally
Class 36 – Hunter Under Saddle Intermediate
1st – Addison Orengo
2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
4th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 37 – Hunter Under Saddle Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 39 – Hunt Seat Equitation Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Claire Soendlin with No Ice Please
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Grace Reiger with Dally
Class 40 – Hunt Seat Equitation Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
4th – Addison Orengo
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 41 – Hunt Seat Equitation Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas – Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 43 – Hunter Hack All Levels
1st – Addison Orengo
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night
4th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Megan Pearson with The Paint that Ain’t
Class 44 – Pleasure Driving All Levels
1st – Brooklyn Hersley with Tuffy
Class 45 Costume
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo
4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
7th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2019
Class 1 – Novice Walk/Trot
1st – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody
4th – Brooklyn Hersley with Diablo
5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 2 – Walk/Trot for Challenged Riders
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – Robbie Blocher with Mable
3rd – Will Tuttle with Lady
Class 3 – Open Walk/Trot Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
3rd – Grace Reiger with Dally
4th – Megan Manlief with Severa
5th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 4 – Open Walk/Trot Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Carlee Adams with Honey
Class 5 – Open Walk/Trot Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
4th – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro
5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
6th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
Class 6 – Pony Pleasure
1st – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 7 – Western Pleasure Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
5th – Grace Reiger with Dally
6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 8 – Western Pleasure Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Lynse Wolterman with Sonny
Class 9 – Western Pleasure Beginner
1st – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 10 – Western Pleasure Horse 5 and Under
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Abby Walls with Iz Time to Impress
Class 11 – Western Pleasure 6 to 10 Year Olds
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
5th – Grace Reiger with Dally
6th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
Class 12 – Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Over
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Arden Gunn with Motion By Pro
4th – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 13 – Novice Walk/Trot Horsemanship
1st – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody
4th – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please
5th – Maggie Fudge with King Sonny McCue
6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 14 – Challenged Horsemanship
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – Robbie Blocher with Mable
3rd – Will Tuttle with Lady
Class 15 – Horsemanship Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 16 – Horsemanship Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
Class 17 – Horsemanship Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
Class 18 – Master Horsemanship
GRAND CHAMPION – MAEGAN PEARSON with THE PAINT THAT AIN’T
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – SHELBY PEARSON with GETN THE GOODS
Class 19 – Western Riding Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 20 – Western Riding Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
3rd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 21 – Western Riding Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 22 – Reining Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Kendall Manlief with Goose
4th – Megan Manlief with Severa
Class 23 – Reining Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
3rd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
4th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
Class 24 – Reining Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
Class 25 – Ranch Riding Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
4th – Abby Walls with Iz Time To Impress
5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 26 – Ranch Riding Intermediate
1st – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
2nd – Maegan Pearson with the Paint That Ain’t
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 27 – Ranch Riding Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 28 – Ranch Horse Riding/Walk/Trot
1st – Bryant Menkedick with Spark
2nd – Logan Soendlin with No Ice Please
Class 29 – Trail Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
2nd – Megan Manlief with Severa
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 30 – Trail Intermediate
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
2nd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
5th – Carley Thomas with Don’t Docz Buddy
6th – Kaylee Smith with Tardy Too Night
Class 31 – Trail Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 32 – Trail Novice and Challenged Walk/Trot Only
1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist 2
Class 33 – Versatility Advanced
1st – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Megan Manlief with Severa
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red
5th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
Class 34 – Versatility Intermediate
1st – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 35 – Versatility Beginner
1st – Ava Richards with Seven S Flashy Babe
2nd – Dana Thomas with Sully N Paradise
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 1 – Pole Bending Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
4th – Kendall Manlief with Goose
5th – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
6th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
Class 2 – Pole Bending Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
5th – Maegan Pearson with the Paint that Ain’t
6th – Addison Orengo
Class 3 – Pole Bending Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Lucy
2nd – Nikki McLean with Cody
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Elizabeth Balser with Peanut
5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
6th – Emerson Gunn with Motion By Pro
Class 4 – Barrel Racing Advanced
1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie
2nd – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
4th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
Class 5 – Barrel Racing Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Lynse Wolterman with Willow
4th – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
6th – Addison Orengo
Class 6 – Barrel Racing Beginner
1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky
2nd – Dana Thomas with Lucy
3rd – Nikki McLean with Cody
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
5th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
6th – Elizabeth Balser with Peanut
Class 7 – Flag Race Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Megan Manlief with Roxie
5th – Shelby Pearson with Getn the Goods
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 8 – Flag Race Intermediate
1st – Addison Orengo
2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
5th – Kylie Duckworth with French Toast
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 9 – Flag Race Beginner
1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s boy
2nd – Dana Tomas with Lucy
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
6th – Emerson Gunn with Motion By Pro
Class 10 – Keyhole Advanced
1st – Megan Manlief with Roxie
2nd – Kendall Manlief with Goose
3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Claire Soendlin with Danica Hickory
6th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 11 – Keyhole Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Lynse Wolterman with Willow
3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 12 – Keyhole Beginner
1st – Nikki McLean with Cody
2nd – Jenna Richards with Pinky
3rd – Anya Richards with Bad Bertha’s Boy
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
5th – Ava Richards with Benny
6th – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 13 – Speed and Action Advanced
1st – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxie
3rd – Shelby Pearson with Getn The Goods
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Kendall Manlief with Goose
6th – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
Class 14 – Speed and Action Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carlee Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Maegan Pearson with The Paint That Ain’t
4th – Addison Orengo
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Jellybean
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 15 – Speed and Action Beginner
1st – Dana Thomas with Lucy
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
5th – Catherine Neuman with Romeo
6th – Will Tuttle with Ginger
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.