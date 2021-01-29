RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School Principal Rob Hadley updated the student body on next week’s schedule.
On Monday, Feb. 1, RCHS students will continue back to school using a hybrid schedule. This hybrid schedule will be used each day through Feb. 5. The hybrid schedule has greatly reduced the number of students being quarantined from school. WCC students will attend WCC any day that they are in-class at RCHS, including attending WCC on Wednesdays (WCC is now in-class on Wednesdays).
Here is a look at the schedule:
- Monday, Feb. 1: A Red Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person. Students L-Z will be eLearning and will be covering Black Day work from Thursday (1/28).
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: A Red Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: A Black Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: A Black Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Friday, Feb. 5: A White Hybrid Schedule day for students with last names starting with L-Z.
Students will have eLearning responsibilities on the days they are not at school. RCHS students with mixed alphabet family names will attend together on L-Z days. Masks/face coverings are required in school (when social distancing is not possible) per the order of the Governor. Wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.