RUSHVILLE – On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) will recognize Robert Hadley, Principal at Rushville Consolidated High School in Rushville, as the 2021 District High School Principal from IASP District 10. District 10 is located in southeast Indiana and is made up of Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby and Union Counties.
The recognition ceremony is a part of the 2021 Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration, a part of IASP’s annual Fall Professional Conference. The award will be presented at a dinner at the Indianapolis JW Marriott Hotel at 6 p.m. with the IASP State President, Aimee Lunsford, presiding along with Dr. Todd Bess, Executive Director.
District High School Principals of the Year are elected by their peers. One principal is honored from each of the 12 districts. From these 12 District High School Principal winners, one is chosen as the 2021 State High School Principal of the Year. The State winner will be announced at the award celebration.
The Indiana Association of School Principals is a not-for-profit, professional association serving over 3200 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.
