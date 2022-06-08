RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School graduates Emily Hadley and Hannah Hadley were recently honored by the University of Indianapolis.
Emily Hadley is on the Dean’s List at the UIndy. Emily is an Exercise Science major and is in the Early Admit Program for her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA after completing her freshman year at UIndy.
Hannah Hadley is listed on the Annual Honor Roll at UIndy. Hannah is a communications major with a focus on public relations. Hannah achieved a 3.81 GPA after completing her sophomore year at UIndy.
Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Annual and Semester Honor Rolls and Dean's List encourage scholarship of high quality and give appropriate public acknowledgment to students whose work deserves recognition.
-Information provided
