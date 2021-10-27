NEW POINT - The first Diner Dash Dance is taking place from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the New Point Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship.
It's been nearly 11 years since Anita Wessel began raising money for a scholarship in her daughter's honor. Becca Wessel passed away in a fatal car crash in 2010. She was active in her school's fine arts programs, local 4H and the color guard.
Wessel said these fundraising events allow her to see new and old friends that remember her daughter, even if it's only for a day. The scholarship is awarded each year to a North Decatur graduate.
The Diner Dash events began in 2016 and have featured a 5K every year with the exception of a cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020. This year, they decided to move the September event to October and host a Halloween themed dance instead.
Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend. This is a 21+ event. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own adult beverages if they wish, according to organizer Grace Fullenkamp. There will be a photo booth, various raffles and a split the pot raffle.
Tickets can be purchased at Midtown Diner or by calling Anita Wessel at (812) 593-0458 or Grace Fullenkamp at (812) 593-3545.
