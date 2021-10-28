BATESVILLE — The Batesville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a disc golf tournament from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween (Sunday) at the corner of Pohlman Street and Delaware Road, near the sports complex.
Organizers are hoping to raise enough money with this fundraiser to buy concrete “T” pads to improve the new course.
The cost is $25 for pros, $20 for amateurs, and $15 for juniors. The first 50 participants registered will receive a free, custom Halloween-stamped INNOVA disc.
The first disc golf course was built in Liberty Park in 2014, according to their website. With the addition of a second course, the Parks Department recently installed wooden posts with QR codes that reveal maps of both disc courses before the Halloween tournament.
The Parks Department advertises the usually free sport as an opportunity to experience the beautiful scenery offered in Liberty Park and make a game of it. Professional Disc Golfer Craig Getty designed the new Batesville course. He has designed 12 other courses.
“I didn’t think there was any way he could put a 9-hole course in here,” Batesville Parks Commissioner Mike Baumer said. “It was just all brush, but he did and I think it turned out really well.”
The objective of the game is to throw the disc into the golf basket in as few tries as possible. Like traditional golf, each attempt counts, so the lowest total strokes for the entire course wins the game. The game evolved from frisbee, according to the Disc Golf Association website.
All are welcome to attend the first Halloween disc golf tournament regardless of skill, age or gender!
Sign up through Liberty Park’s Facebook page or use the QR code on the City of Batesville’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.