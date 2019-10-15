DECATUR COUNTY — As we travel the countryside, we see all the fall decorations, pumpkins and jack o’lanterns. It made we wonder how the jack o’lantern custom got started.
I had to go to the internet. I am not very good with a computer, but I found out what I wanted to know and it was very interesting.
The Tale of Stingy Jack and the Jack O’Lantern goes back hundreds of years in Irish history. The story goes Stingy Jack was a miserable old drunk who took pleasure in playing tricks on everyone: family, friends and even the Devil himself.
He tricked the Devil into climbing up an apple tree. After the Devil climbed the tree, Stingy Jack placed crosses around the trunk of the tree and the Devil was unable to get down. Jack made the Devil promise not to take his soul when he died. Once the Devil promised, Stingy Jack removed the crosses and the Devil can down out of the apple tree.
Many years later, when Stingy Jack died, he went to the pearly gates of Heaven and was told by St. Peter that he was mean and cruel and had a led a miserable, worthless life on earth. Stingy Jack was not allowed to enter Heaven.
He went down to hell and the Devil. The Devil kept his promise and would not allow him to enter.
Now Jack was scared. He had nowhere to go, but wander about forever in the dark Netherworld between heaven and hell.
He asked the Devil how he could leave since there was no light. The Devil tossed him an ember from the flames of Hell to help Stingy Jack light his way. Jack had a turnip with him. It was his favorite food and he always carried one with him. Jack hollowed out the turnip and placed the ember inside the turnip. From that day on, Stingy Jack roamed the earth without a resting place, lighting his way as he went with his “JACK O’LANTERN.”
On all Hallow’s eve, the Irish hollowed out turnips, gourds, potatoes and beets. They placed a light in them to ward off evil spirits and keep Stingy Jack away. They were the original jack o’lanterns.
In the 1800s, the Irish migrated to America. The Irish immigrants quickly discovered that pumpkins were bigger and easier to carve out, so they used pumpkins for jack o’lanterns.
So, the turnip was the predecessor to the pumpkin!
I thought this was a very interesting story.
I am sure as children we always made a jack o’lantern. It was a messy but fun job. Later, we helped our children and grandchildren make them.
Last week, Alice had a few delicious dessert recipes using pumpkin, so I will give you a couple to use a a side dish or soup.
Pumpkin Sausage Soup
l lb. bulk Italian sausage
2 c. sliced fresh mushrooms
1 med. onion, chopped 4 cloves of garlic, minced
4 c. chicken stock
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin
1 T. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. turmeric
1/2 tsp. ginger
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 c. heavy whipping cream
1/3 c. cold water
1/3 c. cornstarch
2 c. shredded smoked Cheddar cheese
Cook sausage, mushrooms, onions over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Add stock, pumpkin, sugar and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in cream. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened. Add cheese and cook until melted. Makes eight servings.
Creamy Pumpkin Tortellini
2 pkg (9 oz. each) refrigerated cheese tortellini
1 T. butter
3 T. finely chopped onion
1 c. pumpkin
1 c. half and half cream
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1 T. fresh parsley
Cook tortellini according to package directions, drain, reserving 1/2 c. liquid. Heat butter over medium heat, add onion, cook and stir; add pumpkin and nutmeg; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 4 -5 minutes. Stir mixture occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, salt and pepper. Add tortellini; toss with sauce adding enough reserved pasta water to coat pasta. Sprinkle with parsley. Makes six sevings.
