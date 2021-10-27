RUSHVILLE — The Heart of Rushville is set to host Halloween on Main from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
There will be children’s games, a bounce house and activities along with giveaways and prizes. Treat bags will be given away to the first 300 kids, thanks to Rush County Community Partners and Rushville Police Department. Meridian Health Services will be offering free health screenings and other downtown businesses will also be providing giveaways.
Bring your appetites as there will be three food trucks including Wyatt Concessions with amazing grilled cheese sandwiches, Corey’s Food Truck with wonderful chicken sandwiches and chicken nachos and Porkopolis out of Carmel which will be serving BBQ wings, sandwiches, BBQ platters and tacos.
The trucks will be serving both those visiting Halloween on Main and anyone who wants to enjoy these wonderful foods.
At 2:30 p.m., there will be a costume parade and contest divided into five categories: 0-2 years, 3-7 years, 8-12 years, 13 and over as well as a family category with prizes to the winners.
Following Halloween on Main, The Heart of Rushville will present the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus sponsored by Kaleidoscope Treasures. All tickets are $5 and are available presale at Sniders Crafts on Main Street in Rushville or 30 minutes before the show at the box office.
Later that evening, The Heart of Rushville will present the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show sponsored by Noble Romans Pizza. Showing at 10 p.m. at The City Center. There will be shadow actors and prop bags for purchase with all the goodies you need to participate in the fun. Ticket are $5 and are available presale at Sniders Crafts on Main Street in Rushville or 30 minutes before the show at the box office.
The event is sponsored by Yaryan Eye Care Center with associate sponsor Payne Insurance Agency.
Information provided
