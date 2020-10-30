Halloween has arrived! As you head out with your children, family, or friends for an evening of trick-or-treating, remember that safety is of the utmost importance! A little preplanning and discussion will serve you well and get everyone back home.
Consider the following safety tips offered by the Indiana State Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treat experience.
1) Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating, and respectfully abide by those times.
2) Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.
3) Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
4) Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.
5) Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.
6) Never enter the house of a stranger, and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that are familiar to you.
7) If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
8) Parents should always inspect the candy before it is eaten to ensure the items is safe.
9) Motorist driving through neighborhoods should use extreme caution. Children do not pay attention and undoubtedly will run out into traffic. Slow down and be prepared.
10) Follow your health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume!
Greensburg Chief of Police additionally suggested wearing some type of reflective clothing, and making sure you are careful when crossing the streets. Also, if you receive candy that is opened or looks suspicious make sure parents are looking at it before the kids consume it.
“GPD will have extra officers out to make sure that everyone is being safe,” the chief said. “Officers will also be out looking for those individuals that may want to cause issues.”
Suggested trick-or-treating hours in Greensburg are 3 to 7 p.m. In Rushville, from 5 to 8 p.m. In Batesville, it is recommended children go door-to-door from 6 to 8 p.m.
