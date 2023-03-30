GREENSBURG — The newly christened “Hands of Hope of Decatur County” food pantry is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Saturday to help feed the area’s hungry.
The event will be a walk-thru, allowing families to shop for themselves and select the items they most need.
In February 2020, Lifeline Church and First Christian Church began a food pantry through Gleaners at the the Moscow Road Lifeline campus.
The Gleaners COVID-19 pantry had become too large for their original site at First Christian Church, so the load was split with Lifeline absorbing the pantry for all ages and First Christian Church retaining the senior pantry.
When the staff at Lifeline realized they could partner with Gleaners and purchase food cheaper, they still had a problem.
Taking a trailer to Indianapolis and filling it with 7,000 to 9,000 pounds of food, hauling it back to Greensburg, unloading it, packing it into boxes, safely storing it, then loading it back into boxes for distribution meant that Lifeline’s older volunteer base handled it five times before giving it away.
Something had to change, and if a permanent place dedicated for the storage of food wasn’t found the ministry couldn’t continue.
The Lifeline congregation has been growing by leaps and bounds, and even though they are not wealthy they support the mission of feeding the hungry.
“We saw a need in the community, and working with our partners at the First Church of God we hope it brings hope to many,” food pantry organizer Roger Wessel said.
This will be their second opening of the year, but plans are being discussed to have open hours every first Saturday and every third Wednesday, starting in May.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the event: prepping begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
For questions, call Life Line Wesleyan Church at 812-663-6230.
