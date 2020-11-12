GREENSBURG — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana has hired Emily Hankins to serve as a Child and Family Advocate at the organization's new Greensburg Center.
Hankins has a BA in Criminal Justice from IUPUI and worked for the Department of Child Services for 10 years with experience as a family case manager and foster care specialist. She will help non-offending caregivers and family members as a Child and Family Advocate, guiding them on their case and what’s next in the criminal justice system.
“I’ve been involved in cases like the ones that come to CAC Southeast in the past. Being able to work closely with children and families at a time of crisis isn’t easy, but I’m here for these kids and I care about their futures,” said Hankins.
Heather Scott joins the CAC of Southeastern Indiana as a Forensic Interviewer, also in Greensburg. Scott earned her BA in Psychology from Cumberland College and has 12 years of experience as the Home School Advisor for Greensburg Elementary School. She will work with children involved in alleged instances of abuse, neglect, and witnesses to crimes.
“I’ve devoted my career to helping children and their families receive counseling and support through education and other types of team interventions. Working at CACSEI is a dream job for me,” Scott said.
CAC executive director Stephanie Back said, “The future of our Greensburg location is in good hands with these two working for the benefit of kids. They have the heart and energy needed to be successful.”
The CAC of Southeast Indiana is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing a neutral, child-friendly facility for the investigation and healing of alleged child abuse, sexual assault, neglect, and witness-to-crime victims.
Established in 2009, CACSEI helps over 500 children and families annually across its three locations in Dillsboro, Madison, and Greensburg.
Visit CACSoutheast.org to learn more and become a contributor.
