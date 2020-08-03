RUSHVILLE — Hannah Hadley has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a girl can earn in Girl Scouting.
Hadley’s Gold Award project, The Willkie Durbin Project, created an exhibit honoring Indiana native and 1940 presidential candidate Wendell Willkie in his old campaign headquarters at the recently redeveloped historic Durbin Hotel.
“I chose my Gold Award project because I am very passionate about inspiring local leadership,” Hadley said. “Wendell Willkie is one of my heroes of history and I believe he should be honored as one.”
Thanks to a governmental grant, Hadley used both donated and purchased Willkie memorabilia to display inside the space. Hadley also worked with Willkie’s grandson and local historians to learn valuable knowledge about the Hoosier politician. She says she hopes her efforts will help teach those in her community.
“My audience is now more aware of the philosophies of Wendell Willkie and the history of Rush County,” Hadley said. “His philosophies on kindness towards others, universal education, and bipartisan politics make him a wonderful role model for the attitude of today's culture in the United States.”
Hadley graduated from Rushville Consolidated High School. This fall she plans to major in political science with a focus on pre-law at the University of Indianapolis. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years.
-Information provided
