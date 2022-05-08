BATESVILLE — Listed below are the upcoming events at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the latter half of May.
May 16 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This interactive session uses rhymes, songs, puppets, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 17 at 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. Join us for a fun filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
May 17 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Do you like to knit or are you interested in learning how? Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and knitting needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
May 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Foster Care Awareness Panel. Thinking of becoming a foster parent? Come to this special event at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and have your questions answered by a panel of experts.
May 21 at 10 – Saturday Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
May 23 at 10 & 2 – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This interactive session uses rhymes, songs, puppets, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 24 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Do you like to knit or are you interested in learning how? Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and knitting needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
May 24 at 6:30 p.m. – Understanding Senior Care Options presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions. Home care, assisted living, nursing home care – do you know the difference? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and learn the difference between these forms of care and have your questions answered regarding how care is paid for and how to access the care your loved one may need.
May 30 – Batesville Memorial Public Library Closed for Memorial Day.
May 31 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Do you like to knit or are you interested in learning how? Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and knitting needles for help getting started.
For more information, see ebatesville.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.