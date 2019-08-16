HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Photo provided | The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its newest member as well as the one year anniversary of the new location of Tree City Properties, Inc. The real estate business is located at 127. N. Broadway Street, Greensburg. Ronda Peetz, broker/owner of Tree City Properties, Inc., is shown cutting the ribbon being held by Chamber of Commerce board members Bob Blankman of RBSK Partners and Leslie Thackery of Gilliand-Howe Funeral Home. Employees, family and friends joined in the celebration, which was followed by an open house where many business associates visited. Joining in the ribbon cutting were Tree City Properties, Inc. staff including Michelle Deaton, Beth Miller, Stephanie Peetz, and Cindy Young. The company provides real estate sales and service to Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties. You may find more information on the company’s website at www.treecityproperty.com or www.lakesanteehomes.com.
