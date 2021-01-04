CARTHAGE - On Jan. 3, the town of Carthage helped Maxine (Edwards) Carson celebrate her 96th birthday with a drive by birthday parade. The Carthage Community Church organized the parade and a birthday card campaign to let Maxine know she is appreciated and loved.
Maxine is a long-time resident of Carthage, moving here her sophomore year in high school. She graduated from Carthage High School along with her future husband, Carl Carson, in 1943. Although they did not date in high school, they married in 1946 when Carl returned from the war. They moved into a cute little house on Main Street right after they married. They raised three sons in that same house and Maxine still resides there.
Maxine and Carl were grateful to spend the next 75 years as husband and wife until Carl passed in 2018. Maxine and her family have been a blessing to our town and community. The entire town sends Maxine wishes for a very happy birthday and much love!
Other news around town includes “Get Healthy in 2021” hosted by the Marick Event Center. This program is offered on Saturday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. at the MEC (Marick Event Center) located at 300 3rd Street in Carthage. The focus of the program will be to serve as a support system to those making healthy changes in their lifestyle habits.
Resources will be presented to help motivate participants. While yoga is planned, the activities will be driven by what the participants want. This will be a very positive, goal orientated, flexible and achievable program using time tested techniques for success.
Come be a part of starting this year off right. For added information go to Marickeventcent.com or call Mary at 765-565-6946.
Lastly, everyone needs to be aware of the following information that was sent out by The Broadband Task Force of Rush County.
The Rush County Connect Broadband Task Force has partnered with the geospatial engineering firm, GEO Partners LLC, to propel the conversation of broadband from stories of little or no service to actionable data. This ongoing pilot program for speed testing across Rush County will accurately map the internet speeds as taken at the time of the test. With this data we can prove scientifically that we are not always receiving the internet connections we need. COVID-19 has shown us how important accessible, reliable, and affordable internet is for everyone now that we are being asked to work, learn, or receive care from home. Help us gather this much needed data! The speed test is free, anonymous, and to be used in both the short-and long-term planning for improved internet access for Rush County.
We need at least 2, 000 tests with three-fourths of those from the rural areas outside of Rushville for statistical accuracy, including an address for those who do NOT have internet access. The speed test can be taken with any device that has an internet or cellular connection and takes less than one minute to complete. We encourage you to take up to three speed tests at different times of day. No personal information will be collected. Testing data will be statistically valid and will provide a map of what the service levels are for any given area in the county.
Residents can take the speed test at https://rushcountybroadband.com.
“Broadband is no different than any other basic utility that people need. It is an essential part of our daily lives and enables us to thrive within the community,” Broadband Connect Task Force co-chair Mark McCorkle said. “Measuring the pulse of our broadband speeds will be an important tool as this community plans for broadband expansion projects through the FCC or USDA. Funding these initiatives is especially critical for rural communities throughout Indiana to enable affordable access. Any funding application will rank higher on the list because of statistically valid data.”
“It will only take a minute. Please help Rush County Broadband Connect get closer to reaching the goal of improved service,” Carole Yeend, Task Force co-chair, said.
