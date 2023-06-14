Today, June 14, is Flag Day.
Did you know this national holiday was started because of an Elks tradition? In 1907, the Order designated June 14 as Flag Day. Three years later, its observance was required by every Lodge and continues today.
The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order's observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it wasn't until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that after that, June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
It was through his Elks Lodge in Independence, Missouri, that President Truman got the idea for a nationwide observance of Flag Day.
Summary of the Flag Code:
The proper way to fold a flag
The flag should never be dipped to any person or thing, unless it is the ensign responding to a salute from a ship of a foreign nation.
When a flag is so tattered that it no longer fits to serve as a symbol of the United States, it should be replaced in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, TrailLife USA, the U.S. Military and other organizations regularly conduct dignified flag retirement ceremonies.
The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying, or delivering anything.
The flag should never touch anything physically beneath it.
The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery. It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds but always allowed to fall free.
The flag should always be permitted to fall freely.
The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally.
The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.
The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.
The flag should never be upside down, except to signal distress or great danger.
When displayed vertically against a wall, the union should be to the observer’s left.
