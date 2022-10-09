GREENSBURG — Meals on Wheels is taking orders for their “Happy Hours on Wheels” fundraiser, and with the cold winds of fall set to blow the timing of the event couldn't be better.
Anyone living in Greensburg or within a reasonable distance in Decatur County who is interested in a quiet evening at home can get an entire happy hour delivered to their door step for just $25.
All the fixin's of a festive gathering of 1, 2, or 10 including a choice of wine, beer or craft soda, along with a cheese ball, crackers and peanuts are bagged and delivered.
"I love to cook, but sometimes we just don't feel like going out," said Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins. "That's where the idea came from, and my board of directors loved the idea!"
During the pandemic, many fundraisers for not-for-profit organizations like Meals On Wheels had a tough time scraping by. Creative thinking caps had to be donned and the look of many of the local nonprofits needed some adjustment.
“During the pandemic several of our fundraisers were cancelled, so we had to come up with something creative to build back our reserves,” Robbins said.
The Happy Hour packages will be delivered to individuals on October 21 and 22, and to businesses on November 11.
Packages can be ordered through any Meals on Wheels’s Board of Directors member or by calling 812-593-5819.
For more information, look for Greensburg Meals on Wheels on Facebook.
