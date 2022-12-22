GREENSBURG – California-based Harbor Freight Tools Company has announced it is opening a new store in the Greensburg Crossing Plaza (in the Great Wall Chinese Buffet plaza) at 1929 N. Greensburg Crossing.
Even though an open date has not yet been announced, construction has already begun at the location using local workers and companies from the surrounding community.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Greensburg for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Harbor Freight Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Greensburg area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community.
Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a retail benefits package that includes health coverage and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.
Harbor Freight Company has more than 25,000 associates and more than 1,300 locations nationwide.
A recent press release said that Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.
According to Forbes magazine, Harbor Freight is recognized as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, and a top employer for women.
For three years in a row, Forbes has named Harbor Freight as one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans.
Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Greensburg, IN.”
