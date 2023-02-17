GREENSBURG - Harbor Freight Tools Greensburg, 1929 N Greensburg Crossing, is now open, but will officially mark their grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
The Greensburg location is the 35th Harbor Freight Tools store in Indiana.
The company, which hires locally, brings 25 to 30 new jobs to the community.
Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry, according to a news release the company shared with the Daily News.
In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women, and one of the country’s top employers for veterans.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Greensburg and all of Decatur County,” store manager Peetie Remaly said. “We recognize that now more than ever our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 as a Southern California based mail-order company and is owned and led by founder Eric Smidt.
The company opened its first store in 1980, and now has more than 1,300 stores across the country, 25,000 associates and more than 40 million customers. This year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories.
For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.
