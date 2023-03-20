CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Shelbyville, Indiana at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at 2549 E. Ind. 44.
The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 40 million customers have visited Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.
This new store is the 36th Harbor Freight Tools store in Indiana. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25 to 30 new jobs to the surrounding community.
Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for veterans.
