MILROY - Carl Harcourt, Republican of rural Rush County, declared his candidacy on January 19, 2022, to represent Rush County District 2 (Anderson, Orange, Richland, Posey and Walker townships) on the Rush County Council.
"Having grown up on a Rush County farm and being a lifetime resident of Orange Township, I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Rush County on the county council and look forward to continuing that service," Harcourt said in a news release. "I bring significant experience in the public, corporate, and private sectors which can help Rush County continue to maintain its financial security and stability."
Harcourt is currently a member of the American Recovery Plan Committee, Rural Broadband Taskforce, Fiber Board, and EMA Advisory Council. He serves on the Board of Directors of Decatur Shelby County YMCA, is active in church, and is a long-term 4-H supporter
Prior to serving on the county council, Harcourt was on the Orange Township Advisory Board for many years and has also served as Republican Precinct 13 Committeeman.
He is a graduate of Moscow grade school, Milroy High School, Purdue University (BSEE), and has studied extensively in his professional field.
"As a retired software engineer, I have diversified experience in software, systems engineering, sales, and customer support including team leadership functions, which provide me with the interpersonal skills needed for interfacing with citizens, public offices and officials," he stated.
The candidate is married to Barbara Arnold Harcourt who he met in the house they have lived in for 47 years.
He can be contacted via email at countycouncil@caharcourt.com.
