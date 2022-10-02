BATESVILLE — Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Harmeyer recently opened her final board meeting by recognizing others.
“Today, since it is my last board meeting, I would like to have a little theme,” she said. “I call it ‘Anchors Away’ to acknowledge my move on to the next destination, which for now is to see where life is going to take me, and also to recognize some of our longtime staff ‘anchors’ with the S.O.A.R. Award.”
S.O.A.R. stands for Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition.
Harmeyer first called up four staff from group exercise.
“Our wellness staff have done a phenomenal job connecting to our members and the larger community,” she said.
Harmeyer shared her thoughts about each recipient.
About Nikki Kaiser Harmeyer said, “She has been outstanding at member recruitment to our group exercise program. She has been super flexible with class assignments, and continually fills the house. She is a super leader, not only at our Y, but in supporting health in our community.
About Marty Werner Harmeyer said, “Marty started teaching cycling ten years ago, and has blossomed into group exercise with the senior adults. She has received numerous compliments in her ability to teach to all fitness levels.
She shared the following about Rose Wilde: “Rose introduced me to wellness and group exercise. She is an expert at reaching out to others and bringing the community together through fitness.”
And regarding Chris Bruns she said, “Celebrating 10 years teaching yoga at our Y, Chris has been a remarkable member of our group exercise program. She is a charter member, whose steady presence has grown with our Y for 30 years.”
Regarding Kristen Fletcher, Aquatics Director, Harmeyer said, “Sixteen years at the Y, Kristen has done a phenomenal job leading our Aquatics Department through training lifeguards, conducting monthly in-service trainings and keeping up with pool renovations.”
Regarding Katie Oesterling, custodian, she said, “Katie is game for whatever is needed. Members continually comment on the cleanliness of our Y. She takes pride in her work, and always makes our members feel welcome.”
As for Kathleen Bohman, Marketing Coordinator, Harmeyer said, “Kathleen is the face behind our public presence. She is our Y brand specialist, who maintains our marketing efforts on social media, our website and other media.
From childcare, Harmeyer had the following to say about Becky Harmeyer and Jennifer O’Dell, Lead Teachers, “When I think of anchors in childcare, I think of Becky and Jennifer. They are our morning openers. When it’s 20 degrees out and six inches of snow, I know these two will be here to open the facility. We’ve been through some challenges together, and both always overcome. Taking care of kiddos, greeting parents, they are pillars at the YMCA Learning Center.”
“We congratulate and honor these staff members for illustrating outstanding efforts to contribute to the success of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA community through their service and achievements,” Harmeyer concluded.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
For more information about the facility or the programs it offers visit www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them during business hours.
