DECATUR COUNTY -- Larry Colson sure presented us with a puzzle and it's been fun to try to solve it. Unfortunately, there's no proof as to who built that old stone wall at Harris City. I still believe, however, that the wall was built by the Miller family who Ben Richardson wrote me about.
There were other stone fences in the area, but what the Biographical Compendium of Decatur County had about a stone fence being built by Miller was not said about anyone else: "The Robbins (Charlotte's husband's family) being the son in law of Mr. and Mrs. Miller, who are probably the ones who built or had built the stone fence around the farm." The wall is across the road from the quarry, and I believe that Robbins lived there after his father-in-law built the wall.
In some of the material about Harris City shown me by Charity Mitchell at the Decatur County Historical Museum, I found this: "John Ireland not only discovered the mammoth stone quarry, but he developed and operated it the same year in which he purchased the land. Mr. Robbins became a partner in the business with Mr. Ireland the first year the quarry was operated. "
On Dec. 31, 1869, Ireland and Robbins sold the quarry to B.B. Harris and Russell Sawyer, and in 1871, they sold a one-third interest to Origin Thomson. The quarry was incorporated in 1873 when Harris, and the Greensburg Lime Stone Co., deeded their interests in land, quarry and all to the said company (themselves) share and share alike.
Decatur County Historian Russell Wilhoit could not find where Harris served with John Hunt Morgan, but the following is what I believe: Morgan was born in Huntsville, Alabama, but when he was six years old his family moved to near Lexington, Kentucky, near his maternal grandparents. B.B. Harris was born near Lexington, Kentucky. Hard to prove some historical facts, but I believe Morgan and Harris met at some point and as Morgan was on his wild ride through Kentucky, Harris decided to ride with him.
Confederate General Morgan had General Braxton Bragg's blessing to go into Kentucky to provide a distraction, but warned him not to cross the Ohio River. Morgan being Morgan decided it would be a good idea to cross the river, go into Indiana to see if there were southern sympathizers (Copperheads) who could help supply fresh horses, food and support or join Morgan. Morgan's men didn't go far into Indiana (Vernon, Dupont, Salem, and Versailles), but sent a few men (including Harris) on north for a bit and that's when Harris saw the blue limestone in the Greensburg Limestone Co. There was already a quarry there, but not having the business Harris would have. The people of Decatur County were waiting for Morgan's men to appear and prepared to defend their land. (A story in itself!)
In 1873, an application was filed in the Decatur Circuit Court for a railroad leading from the Goddard school house to the quarry, a distance of five miles. (There are two Goddard schoolhouses, #6 at Ind. 3 and 46 near 250 W. and # 7 at 150 S. and 250 E.)
I now believe the stone wall was there before B.B. Harris came along (yes, I've had to change my mind pretty often!). It's hard to understand why there isn't more history of the wall recorded somewhere, but I'm grateful to Ben Richardson's help -- not to mention all of the other readers who have helped so much.
I asked Russell Wilhoit about the cemetery on the property. He said, "It's called the Harris City Cemetery and there are fewer than 30 stones still standing and a lot of unmarked graves. I restored the cemetery in 2013, so all stones are now standing. There are Andersons, Anness, Bell, Conner, Goodwin, Eubank, Ketchum, Meredith Myers, Turners are about the only names in there that have stones. The first burial with a tombstone was around 1830 (long before Harris came). The family names of Connor and Goodwin had several burials in the 1830s. There are also 106 unmarked graves from what I can tell."
Morgan was killed less than a year later in Greeneville, Tennessee, by a Union cavalryman after refusing to halt while attempting to escape.
I have always heard that Harris went bankrupt.
Last week, I said one more column, but I simply must share with you some other things I've learned.
