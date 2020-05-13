GREENSBURG – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has announced that due to restrictions on large gatherings in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Indiana Republican Convention will not be held in-person and instead will use mail-in ballots.
In response, Nate Harter, Decatur County Prosecutor and Republican candidate for Attorney General, issued the following statement:
“While I am disappointed that we will not have an opportunity to hold the Indiana Republican State Convention in person, there is nothing more important than giving delegates an opportunity to select their candidate for Attorney General. I appreciate the state committee and the thoughtful consideration they gave to making sure we can make the best out of this difficult situation.”
Harter has formally filed as a candidate for Attorney General and paid his filing fee to the Indiana Republican Party, making him an official candidate on the convention ballot and the first candidate to file with experience as a prosecutor and as a county Republican Party chairman.
“I am running for Attorney General because Hoosiers deserve a tested and proven prosecutor who will fight for our founding principles, manage the office well, and exercise sound judgment,” Harter said. “I have been gratified by the overwhelming support our campaign has received thus far and I am eager to continue talking directly with delegates about the future of the Attorney General’s Office in our state.”
Harter has served as the Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney since being elected in 2014. He serves as the Chairman of the Decatur County Republican Party and has served as the Vice Chairman of the Republican Party in the 6th Congressional District.
For more information about Harter visit www.HarterForIndiana.com.
