INDIANAPOLIS – Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter is among a group of attorneys who recently accepted leadership positions with the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Lee Buckingham was elected as the next president of the during the organization’s annual Winter Conference earlier this month. Buckingham will serve as president of the Association for 2022.
Joining Buckingham in leadership positions on the Association are Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings (President-Elect), St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter (Vice President) and Daviess County Prosecutor Dan Murrie (Secretary/Treasurer).
After the election of Association membership at the Winter Conference, Buckingham recognized the 2020 Association President, Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington.
The elections for 2021 officers were held via mail due to the COVID pandemic so the 2021 Winter Conference was the first chance to thank Harrington for his work as president during a very tumultuous year at the helm. COVID impacted nearly every aspect of the criminal justice system and Harrington was involved at the state level making sure the voice of prosecutors was heard.
Joining the slate of officers on the Association Board are the following:
Bruce Aukerman (Vermillion County)
Bernard Carter (Lake County)
Bill Hartley (Wabash County)
Nate Harter (Decatur County)
Nick Hermann (Vanderburgh County)
Ric Hertel (Ripley County)
Jarrod Holtsclaw (Greene County)
Dustin Houchin (Washington County
Karen Richards (Allen County)
