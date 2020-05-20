GREENSBURG – Wednesday, former Indiana Secretary of State and former Congressman Todd Rokita announced he would is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana Attorney General.
In response, the campaign of Nate Harter, Decatur County Prosecutor and Republican candidate for Attorney General, issued the following statement:
“Nate Harter is a tough and tested prosecutor who has spent his career keeping his community safe and holding criminals and the corrupt accountable. He is a family man and steadfast conservative who has cut his teeth in the grassroots of Republican politics as a local county chair. He has stood strong for our shared principles and pro life, pro Second Amendment values in both words and deeds – and will do so as our Attorney General.”
Harter officially filed for Attorney General on May 12, 2020.
The Republican party's virtual convention will be convened June 18, 2020 with delegates casting votes by mail.
Harter has served as the Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney since being elected in 2014. He serves as the Chairman of the Decatur County Republican Party and has served as the Vice Chairman of the Republican Party in the 6th Congressional District.
He is the only candidate on the convention ballot with experience as a prosecutor and as a county Republican Party chairman.
