DECATUR COUNTY - Marvin Kiefer of Hartsville has three works of poetry selected for publication in the Indiana State INverse Poetry Achive for the fall of 2021.
The archive is a collaboration between the Indiana Arts Commission, Indiana State Library, and the Indiana State Poet Laureate.
Kiefer, 49, has been writing poetry as well as short and longer stories for 20 years.
He said writing poetry and prose requires an internal drive to create an imaginative work.
"During the process of writing stories or poetry, a kind of voice comes out that creates the narratives, the style of language, and so forth," he said. "In essence, I am driven to write. It can be a bit of an addiction really."
Until June of this year, Kiefer spent 12 years living overseas including a year in Turkey, another in South Korea, and 10 years in Saudi Arabia as a university lecturer teaching English to Saudis at different universities.
"I have seen two global economic downturns, the pandemic, the rise of ISIS on the borders of Saudi, the Arab Spring, and a lot of other things I have forgotten," he said. "I can’t say that I write on these topics, yet, but how people change and move, in positive and negative ways, does influence the outlook of some stories."
Kiefer said he enjoys writing poetry, stories, and longer works because of the satisfaction and zeal the creative process provides him.
"Creative works like poetry and stories offer a snapshot to a time in history that non-fiction books can fail to provide in relationship to how people were, felt, and reacted to events," he said. "I, also, enjoy people being able to see my work. Now, with a few poetic works on Indiana’s INverse poetry achieve, I am able to make some of the work available to fellow Hoosiers."
Keifer also has a book of collections on Amazon store titled, Vagabond’s Court, so people can also read a book length collection of works, old and new.
The author's parents have lived outside Hartsville for about 20 years. Before that, the Kiefers had a dairy farm near Foresthill that had been in the family for approximately 80 years.
The following is a poem Kiefer shared with the Daily News.
Circle
An old man walked a mile,
Passing a child with a smile.
Day by day, at the bend,
Came their passing with no end.
Until one day, he called by no delay,
“Child, what is it that you do today?”
“Old man, I must say,
It is nothing new from yesterday.”
Then the old man called again,
“Again and again, yet still you grin?”
The child stood, walked his way,
“Isn’t fine to be so gay?”
“Fie! Fie! It is a shame,
Always being much the same.”
“Would the sun be our Sunday bread,
If it stuck to our head?”
“Would our Spring be so dear,
If our Autumn wasn’t near?”
The child scratched his head a might,
“Old man, you may very well be right!”
“But, old man, wise I think you be,
I ask three questions of this to thee.”
“Does the sun swoon
To the mantle of the moon?”
“Does the Fall locust
Smother the Spring crocus?”
“And if I frown,
Would it be your crown?”
“Nay! Nay! Would I make of thee
To come to such a travesty.”
The child smiled at the old man’s reply,
And from his mouth he had great supply.
“When my Spring no longer smiles,
I come to walk your many trials.”
“And when your miles come to end,
Tomorrow you smile at the bend.”
