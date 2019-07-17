GREENSBURG – Sara Hasselbring will reign as the Tom Swain Memorial Showmanship Contest champion for another year.
A year after securing her first Tom Swain championship, Hasselbring repeated Tuesday night in front of a packed crowd in the Livestock Pavilion at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
The Decatur County 4-H Fair hosts the showmanship contest in honor of Tom Swain, a Rush County 4-H member and supporter who died as the result of an automobile accident in 1973. Many consider the contest the toast of the 4-H Fair.
Those who participate in the annual contest consist of the first and second place members from the Expert Showmanship Classes of the 4-H beef, 4-H dairy, 4-H goat, 4-H sheep and 4-H swine programs.
Hasselbring has competed in the showmanship the last three years by way of the Expert Swine Showmanship.
She indicated it was almost surreal realizing she had again been named champion.
“It was kind of crazy,” Hasselbring said. “I was happy because I like to see my name on that trophy [two years] in a row, but it was surprising and really fun.”
While her background is in swine showmanship, she said she took time over the last year to focus on sheep.
“Yeah, I did put a lot of effort into the sheep showmanship just because I love being around them and I learned a lot more than usual,” Hasselbring said. “It was just about the same amount of work, but I did try really hard. I wasn’t as nervous as I was last year or the year before, but yeah, I was still really nervous, especially right before.”
Those who made it to the top of their respected classes this year and competed in the Tom Swain contest consisted of Hasselbring, reserve champion Hope Barker, Landon Swartzentruber, Charlie Kramer, Katie Vanderbur, Stephanie Nobbe, Kenzie Krieger, Alexis Koch, Evan Graves and Brayley Sundal.
“The kids that were in it were a lot different than last year,” Hasselbring said. “There was a lot of new people and a lot of younger kids. It was still really, really competitive.”
Her father, Curt Hasselbring, was given another opportunity to see his daughter receive the top honor at this year’s 4-H fair.
“It’s very enjoyable. I’m proud of Sara and everything she has accomplished,” he said. “It’s a real joy. I enjoy watching her and I enjoy watching all of the other kids compete also.”
Curt also said his daughter continues to get better when it comes to competing in fair showmanship.
“She’s had more success throughout the whole year this year than she has had in the past,” her dad said. “She’s probably getting better.”
At the end of the day, Sara understands just how much this means to her and her family.
“It means a lot,” Hasselbring said. “It’s just an honor to compete in this competition, and it just means a lot to us.”
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
