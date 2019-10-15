DECATUR COUNTY — I’ve looked forward to sharing something learned about Smyrna, and Susie Hahn, and Alma Martin, and a historic home that once again looks like new – but first, have you been to Smyrna lately? No, not Smyrna, Georgia. I mean our Smyrna in Marion Township in Decatur County.
There’s another Smyrna in Jefferson County, Indiana. As a matter of fact, there are something like 41 towns so named all over the country: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Tennessee has six towns named Smyrna. Georgia has three. Delaware has four.
What is it about the name Smyrna that makes it so popular?
In some cases, as in the one in Decatur County, it is surely named after the town where the earliest settlers lived before coming to Decatur County. That especially made sense to me when I saw in the “1882 Atlas of Decatur County Indiana” that the town in our Marion Township was originally named New Smyrna. It didn’t take long, though, until it was just called Smyrna.
So, someone comes here from a town named Smyrna and he or she just names the town New Smyrna? In those days, I doubt anyone had any idea how many Smyrnas there were.
Marion Township was made from taking land from Washington and Sandcreek townships; it became an official township of Decatur County on May 2, 1831. Marion Township at one time had 14 schools and was the last township in Decatur County as well as in the State of Indiana to have one-room schools (page 59 in Schools of Decatur County by Lorene E. Shirk). At no time did the township have a high school, and Mrs. Shirk said it was partly because there were no railroads or interurbans that ran through the township and the roads were in poor condition.
Millhousen, also in Marion Township, had a parochial school and a two-year high school for a short time. There was the Mt. Pleasant or Robbins School, Wood or Ferris School, Malden School, Jack Oak or Oak Grove School, Degenhart or Bruns or Snell School, Heger or Lowe School, Hazelrigg School, Slabtown School, Hamburg or Clark School, Millhousen School, Smyrna School, and Rolfing School. I’d love to know how many of those school buildings are still standing.
With so many towns or communities named Smyrna, you have to figure that it’s something special. Sure, you probably know where the name came from, but I had to look it up and found that it came from the Bible in Rev. 1-11: “Write what you see in a book and send it to the seven churches, to Ephesus and to Smyrna and to Pergamum and to Thyatira and to Sardis and to Philadelphia and to Laodicea.”
I also learned that the original Smyrna is now in present day Turkey and named Izmir.
In our Marion Township, the original towns in addition to Smyrna, according to the “1984 History of Decatur County,” were Slabtown, Layton Mills, Hamburg, Torkeo, Bruns Corner, Cobbs Fork and part of Gaynorsville.
The reason for this fascination with Smyrna is that I talked with Susie Hahn, who knows a lot of history about our Smyrna and showed me the wonderful account of the town that was written by Alma Martin in 1985. Alma was born in 1908 and lived in the Smyrna area all of her life. She was the daughter of Charles S. and Margaret W. Bushorn Martin. Her father’s parents came to America from Ireland and her mother’s parents came from Germany.
The history of Smyrna written by Alma tells of a small town that was certainly larger than it is today. Of course, back then when transportation was not easy, town residents did like to have some conveniences close by.
She told how when her parents were growing up, Mr. Buckley (Ed Buckley’s grandfather) had a blacksmith shop and made all kinds of things out of steel by pounding them out by hand after he would heat the steel on his forge.
“We have a latch on the west cow stable door on our farm he made more than 200 years ago and it isn’t rusty yet. It’s almost as smooth, and opens and closes easy. It was on the old log barn first. Even snow and sleet won’t stick on it.”
More next week.
