NORTH VERON - The Hayden Historical Museum’s summer hours begin June 1 and will be in effect until after Labor Day. The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visits can also be arranged by calling 812-592-8445 or by e-mailing haydenmuseum@gmail.com. Civic groups, clubs, Sunday School classes and other organizations and families are welcome to arrange tours of the Hayden Museum facilities.
There is also a room available if your group would like to hold a meeting as part of the visit.
The museum’s exhibit area has several different displays to highlight Hayden and Spencer Township’s heritage including a Gallery of Agricultural Leaders section, a pre-1900 bedroom, a 1939 kitchen, and a 1965 living room.
There is also a mid-1950s school classroom, a salute to the veterans from the community, a display to honor the eight pro baseball players from Hayden and a section of the museum devoted to former Indiana governor and Hayden native Edgar D. Whitcomb.
Along with the museum exhibit for the governor, a monument was erected in the side yard of his home place which adjoins the museum property. The dedication of this marker was held in 2014 and highlights Whitcomb’s life and career as a World War II veteran, a politician, and a sailor who saw the world.
The museum’s largest exhibit is the old Sinclair gas station. It was first built at Hayden after U.S. Highway 50 was established in 1926. The building was moved to the museum property in 2001 and restored to look much like it did in 1947.
A separate building named “A Place Called Yesterday” is a museum for home entertainment before electricity. Various music parlor instruments and players, along with an almost complete collection of LIFE magazines are on display for visitors to enjoy seeing.
The museum is located at 6715 W CR 20 S, North Vernon.
For more information and images visit the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hayden47245.
