HAYDEN - The Hayden Museum would like to transform their property into a giant, one-day display of steam engines, antique farm and garden tractors and equipment.
With that in mind, organizers have announced that an event being called Hayden's Harvest Past will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 4.
There will be no entry fees, judging, prizes, or awards.
The idea is to have a fun day for tractor enthusiasts to show off their antique farm equipment.
Other planned attractions will include pioneer exhibits and demonstrations, the Luke Elsner 5K Run & Walk, the Hayden Museum, A Place Called Yesterday, the Sullivan Blacksmith Shop and the 1947 Sinclair gas station, breakfast at Hayden United Methodist Church, BBQ chicken dinners at the Spencer Township Volunteer Fire Department, musical entertainment by the Scattertack Band and the Tim Miles Tribute Band, a pie baking contest followed by an auction of the top three pies, the Kovener’s Korner Ice Cream Truck, yard sales, an antique peddle tractor museum, and an antique tractor parade.
Hayden (also sometimes called Hardenburgh or Six Mile) is an unincorporated community in central Spencer Township, Jennings County. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 521.
It lies along CR 700 W., west of the town of Vernon, the county seat of Jennings County. U.S. Route 50 passes through south of the village center; the highway leads northeast 7 miles to North Vernon and west 8 miles to Seymour.
Contact the Hayden Historical Museum at 812-592-8445 or haydenmuseum@gmail.com to get a schedule or for additional information.
