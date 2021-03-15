NEW CASTLE – Henry Community Health in New Castle, announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural and community hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s top performing rural and community hospitals,” Paul Janssen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Community Health, said. “It is truly an honor to be one of only five Indiana hospitals to receive this distinction. Our team is committed to the healing and health of the communities we serve. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence in care and service every day.”
Henry Community Health was one of only five Indiana hospitals to make the list. This is the fourth year Henry Community Health has received this distinction. This Top 100 ranking follows another recent national achievement. Healthgrades recognized HCH for the sixth consecutive year for Outstanding Patient Experience.
The Top 100 program illuminates strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities. The Top 100 spotlights the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.
The INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.