NEW CASTLE - The pediatric team at Henry Community Health’s New Castle Family and Internal Medicine Northfield Park has been recognized by the Indiana Immunization Coalition for their work to reduce vaccine-preventable diseases.
The team was awarded the Callie Van Tornhout Infant Immunization Award 2019 for their efforts to immunize children against Pertussis. They also received the High Flyer Award 2019 - Rotavirus Immunization Provider Award for their work to increase the rate of rotavirus vaccination through outreach, innovation and reducing missed opportunities.
“It is great for our peds team to be recognized for their work helping protect children within our community against preventable illness. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important immunizations are to the health of our family, friends and the wider community,” Carri Stigall, pediatrics supervisor, said.
The pediatric team is dedicated to keeping children healthy and happy. The doctors and care team are trained and experienced in the care of newborns, children and adolescents.
The pediatric office which is located at 152 Whittenbraker Ave. in New Castle, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Call for an appointment.
-Information provided.
