If you or anyone you know in Rush County, Henry County or Hancock County are interested in a completely free and federally funded preschool for children ages 3 and 4, you can contact your local ICAP office at (765) 529-4403.
Classes are Monday through Friday and are six hours per day. Children are provided breakfast, lunch and a snack with no cost to you.
This program will prepare your children for kindergarten. The well-educated staff will focus on school readiness goals via the DIG curriculum.
Children will also be screened for all developmental milestones regarding speech, language, mental health, vision, dental and hearing.
For more information on the ICAP program covering Rush, Henry and Hancock counties, contact the office at (765) 529-4403 or by visiting the website at icapcaa.org.
