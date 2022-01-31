GREENSBURG - Decatur County Board of Health President Dr. James Howell recently asked the Decatur County Council for additional salary appropriations from Board of Health cash reserves.
The requested $23,449 would allow for an increase in pay for the health officer and funding for a new director position. Previously budgeted funds for the environmental specialist would be transferred to the new director position, and the environmental specialist position would be eliminated.
Decatur County Health Department Environmental Specialist Sean Durbin would serve as the agency's new director, according to Dr. Howell's proposal, with an annual salary of $40,000.
"Durbin's capability in handling the county's COVID response has proven his capabilities in serving in the newly created position and he's coordinated the move of the Health Department during all this, further demonstrating his capabilities as an administrator and a director," Dr. Howell said.
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to Dr. Howell's request.
