RIPLEY COUNTY - Ripley County has experienced a severe rise in COVID-19 positive cases over the last few weeks. Due to this spike in positive COVID-19 cases, Ripley County has now been elevated to a level yellow on the Indiana Department of Health’s County Metric’s map.
This map can be located at: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
Due to the rise in positive cases and in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in Ripley County, Dr. David J. Welsh, Ripley County Health Officer is requiring events with over 250 attendees to submit event plans to the Ripley County Health Department.
This requirement will take effect on 10/19/2020.
• Event plans can be submitted to rchdcovid@ripleycounty.com
• Event plan submission forms can be found at http://www.ripleyhealth.com
• Event plans will be required to address control measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the event.
• Event plans will be required to be submitted at a minimum of 14 days prior to the event.
The Ripley County Health Department will continue to provide updates to the community.
The Ripley County Health Department would like to remind all citizens to practice public health precautions of social distancing, masking up, avoid mass gatherings, and to wash hands frequently.
As a reminder, COVID-19 is not isolated to one specific jurisdiction and is prevalent throughout the entire county, state, nation and globally.
Visit the Ripley County Health Department website at https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19, the IDOH website at www.in.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
