GREENSBURG — Decatur County Health Department representative Sean Durbin addressed the Decatur County Commissioners Monday and issued the following guidance to protect public health and slow the COVID-19 rate of transmission.
Durbin stressed the importance of protecting all Hoosiers, including those most likely to experience severe symptoms such as senior citizens and those with underlying chronic conditions. He also discussed activity in the state relative to the outbreak and relayed the most current recommendations from state health officials.
Public gatherings of more than 50 persons in a single space at the same time – such as an auditorium, cafeteria, church, stadium, arena, large conference room, or meeting hall – should be postponed or cancelled. This includes gatherings such as concerts, conferences, social and community events. Smaller, non-essential gatherings held in venues which do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should also be postponed or canceled.
If an event cannot be canceled or postponed, institute the following precautionary measures:
- Use phones or video conferencing to reduce the number attending and the need for close interactions;
- Stagger activities or add frequency of an event to spread out attendance;
- Encourage those in a high-risk group to not attend the event;
- Recommend that attendees stay home if they have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms;
- Practice social distancing, such as adding distance between where individuals sit or stand around tables, and also limit the number of people in lines;
- Avoid direct physical contact with others, such as hand-shaking, holding hands, and hugging.
Event organizers should:
- Explore alternative site design and set-up;
- Prop doors open to avoid touching;
- Increase ventilation within the facility;
- Increase the number of hygiene stations;
- Clean frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails and counter tops, during the event.
The following is a partial list of local cancellations and closings that have been brought to the attention of the Daily News as of 5 p.m. Monday.
The Decatur County Courthouse has new temporary public hours. The Decatur County Auditor, Recorder, Area Plan, Assessor and Clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the public to conduct their business. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those offices will be available by phone only. Questions should be directed to the Auditor’s office at 812-663-2570.
For the Treasurer’s office, customers are asked to use the drop box located at the front entrance of the courthouse and mail in checks or money orders. The office will be available by phone at 812-663-4190 and customers are asked to call that number for more payment options. As a reminder, tax payments are not due until May 11, 2020.
The Greensburg Decatur County Public Library has canceled all programming and meeting/conference room use through April 5. They are open to daily customers, but all special events are cancelled until April 5.
The Decatur County Greensburg Bread of Life will continue offering take-out and delivery only. No “eating in.”
The Decatur County Community Foundation Ag Day Seminar and Luncheon scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.
The Optimist Tri-Star Basketball District contest originally scheduled for March 21 for 1st and 2nd place winners has been canceled.
The Autism Awareness Picnic that was scheduled for April 4 has been postponed until local health officials determine it safe to reschedule.
The Greensburg Adult Center is closed until further notice. This includes lunches provided by Thrive Alliance. Other meal arrangements are being made with Meals on Wheels.
The Decatur County Rural Water office is closed to the public until further notice.
Check the Daily News “Events” listing for additional postponements and cancellations.
