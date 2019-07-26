GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Health Department offers free vaccinations for children and adults on a regular basis throughout the year.
Two specific dates listed for free back-to-school vaccination times are Aug. 7 and 21.
Parents are asked to call 812-663-8301 for an appointment at the 801 Lincoln Street clinic during their regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parents who have no insurance, are under-insured, or who have Medicaid coverage only are asked to bring a copy of the child's immunization record.
Since severe budget cuts in 2016, the small staff at the Decatur County Health Department finds themselves over-tasked at times, but that doesn't seem to dampen their enthusiasm for the roles they play in the community.
Office Manager Carol Beck started out with the Health Department in 1986 at the Women's Clinic and then moved to the Lincoln Street facility in 1989.
"I enjoy my job," she said. "It's good to know that we're helping people, even though some days are really crazy here."
Having worked in most capacities in local public health in her almost 33 year career, she admits that she has considered retiring.
"But what would I do?" she asked rhetorically. "I'd rather be here working with people."
Diane Berry-Stewart has been a nurse for 37 years, 14 of which have been spent at the Decatur County Health Department.
Berry-Stewart has seen many changes in health care. She's worked through six government administrations, and several more changes in local government, but still remains passionate about what she's doing.
A full-time public health nurse for 5.5 years, and part-time nine years before that, she is a veteran in the health industry. A licensed nurse since 1982, she has seen the importance of childhood vaccinations rise and fall in society.
"When they choose not to have their children vaccinated, it doesn't always please me, but we do what we can," said Berry-Stewart. "We are here to educate the best we can. ... The key is education. The diseases we immunize against, people might think they're all gone, but they are still out there. We haven't completely gotten rid of them."
Berry-Stewart said it is still a good thing to have your kids vaccinated, because it not only protects them it protects everyone, adults included.
"Back to school time is a very important time to be vaccinated because the children are being exposed to environments they've not been in for a while," she said. "As for adults, we're still seeing cases of hepatitis, and even though it's not been in our vicinity, measles is still out there and it's still very dangerous. Those childhood diseases we used to vaccinate everyone for regardless of their beliefs, they're still out there and we all need to be protected."
----
