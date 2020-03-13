GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Health Department has issued an edict prohibiting public gatherings involving 250 or more people.
A news release issued Friday afternoon states that based on the recommendations of the Indiana State Department of Health, the Decatur County Health Department, in keeping with the authority designated in IC 16-20-21 and 16-20-1-24, immediately orders the following for the next 30 days, unless extended:
Non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled. This includes any event or gathering of people who are in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, cafeteria, church, stadium, arena, large conference room, or meeting hall. This includes gatherings such as concerts, conferences, social and community events.
Smaller, non-essential gatherings held in venues which do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.
If an event can not be postponed or canceled, institute the following precautionary measures:
- Use phones or video conferencing to reduce the number attending and the need for close interaction;
- Stagger activities or add frequency of an event to spread out attendance;
- Encourage those in a high-risk group to not attend the event;
- Attendees must stay home if they have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms;
- Practice social distancing, such as adding space between where individuals sit or stand around tables, and also limit the number of people in lines;
- Avoid direct physical contact with others, such as hand-shaking, holding hands or hugging.
Events organizers should explore alternative site design and set-up, prop doors open to avoid touching, increase ventilation within the facility, increase the number of hygiene stations, and clean frequently touched surfaces such as handrails and counter tops during the event.
For those who attend the event, recommend they take the following precautions to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19 before, during and after the event:
- Wash hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
The DCHD release notes that certain activities are essential to the functioning of our county and must continue.
“The goal of this order is to prevent people from being together unnecessarily where viruses can be easily spread to others. This guidance does not apply to essential activities or services. Hence, this guidance does not apply to the workplace, essential public transportation and travel, or shopping,” according to the release, which bears the name and signature of Decatur County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Arthur Alunday.
Those persons experiencing shortness of breath, a fever and/or a cough, or who have reason to believe they have been exposed to the COVID virus for any reason, should not go to their doctor or the local emergency room.
Instead, call 812-560-5440 and explain you think you may be infected. Instructions on what to do next will be provided.
