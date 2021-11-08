GREENSBURG - While the pandemic has dominated health-related news the last 18 months, the Decatur County Board of Health continues to look to the future and needs the public's help in the planning process.
“Growing Healthy Futures Together” is an initiative of the local Board of Health to gather public input and provide direction for planning.
According to Indiana Code, county health systems are responsible for broad-ranging facets of assessment, policy development, and assurance.
To effectively serve the community through 2024, the Board of Health is seeking public opinions on future efforts. Results will be reviewed by the Board at a retreat later this month.
“While we embark on strategic planning and continue 'Growing Healthy Futures Together' we know the opinions of the community vary greatly and yet we need to plan effectively for the future,” Dr. James Howell, President of the Decatur County Board of Health, said. “Our work is much more than responding to the needs of a pandemic. Much of our mission is focused in public health areas; monitoring and promoting good health practices, informing, and empowering residents surrounding health issues, preventing disease, public health preparedness, and collaborating with the Indiana Department of Health.”
The Board of Health is designated as the oversight board for the public health initiatives in the county and in addition to Dr. James Howell consists of Dr. Arthur Alunday, Dr. Mary McCullough, Nick Peters, Glenda Porter, Dr. Maria Darr, Alice Hardebeck and Johnathan Orr.
“The Health Department’s strategic planning effort is to ensure that the department is meeting the needs of county residents and will allow us to focus on the health needs of the community in the future," Dr. Howell said. “Citizen input is important, so we are encouraging everyone to take a brief, 11-question survey to allow us to understand how well we are doing and if we are meeting the current needs as well as looking forward to future needs. We’d like broad-based input. The survey will allow residents to give input to what they would like to see develop over the next three years. It may be more housing, additional clinics, more informational sessions, or any other program. Now is the time to let your thoughts be known.”
To provide input, Decatur County residents can do any of the following: Visit the Greensburg-Decatur County Library or the Board of Health to obtain a printed survey; visit www.effeciveadvancementstrategies.com and complete the survey; or visit the Decatur County Department of Health Facebook page where the survey is posted.
The Board of Health provides oversight for the Decatur County Health Department and has delivered a broad range of services to the community. It carries out the 10 public health core services as directed by Indiana Code.
E-mail DCHD@decaturcounty.in.gov or phone at (812) 663-8301 with questions or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.