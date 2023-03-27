GREENSBURG - Starting Saturday, April 1, the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) will begin their eligibility redetermination process as we approach the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, federal requirements allowed Indiana Medicaid members to keep coverage without interruption. With the emergency orders ending on May 11, redetermination will be required for many individuals. While most action will be done automatically, some individuals will receive documentation through mail to update FSSA on things like family size and employment status.
The Decatur County Health Department along with ASPIN, a free statewide program assisting the public with Medicaid coverage and paperwork assistance, urges the community currently covered by Medicaid services to be sure that mailing addresses and phone numbers are current with FSSA to receive important notices and redetermination forms.
Even if your eligibility continues, failure to return documentation asked from FSSA can remove you from the program.
Friday, March 31, Courtney Childers, a Health Navigator and Community Health Worker with ASPIN, will be visiting the Decatur County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist community members with learning about health coverage options, enrollment, and paperwork processing.
All of these services are free.
If you are unable to attend, you may also reach out to an ASPIN Health Navigator at 1-877-313-7215 or visit www.aspinhealthnavigator.org.
The Decatur County Health Department is located at 315 S. Ireland Street.
Call (812) 663-8301 with any questions.
