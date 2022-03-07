RUSHVILLE - The Heart of Rushville is excited to offer the list of all of the vendor opportunities for the year 2022.
Included with the information is a special pricing option for vendors. If vendors sign up for all four of the vendor dates, vendors will just pay for three and get the fourth date free of charge.
Here is a look at the dates and events.
- April 9 - Inside Elks, set up at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, or day of the show starting at 8 a.m. This is the Spring Fling Show. Breakfast served, kids games and crafts included. Cost $20 per 10 by 10 space, bring you own tables and chairs. Show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- May 14 - Outside sidewalk on Main Street. Setup is the same day in the morning. Bring your own tables, chairs, and tent if wanted. Cost is $20 per 10 by 10 space. Time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nov 18 - Christmas on Main. This is an outside event from 5 to 8 p.m. or after. Set up starts at 3 p.m. Downtown sidewalks. Bring your own tables, chairs, lights to decorate, and tent if needed. Cost is $20 per 10 by 10 space.
- Dec 17 - Christmas Village inside the Elks. Set up is Friday, Dec. 16, starting at 1 p.m. or day of the show at 8 a.m. Bring your own tables, chairs, and lighting to decorate. Show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This cost is free if you signed and paid for other three. Cost $20.
Check need to be sent to: The Heart of Rushville, 240 North Main Street, Rushville, Indiana 46173.
-Information provided.
