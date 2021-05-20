RUSHVILLE - The Heart of Rushville Farmers' & Artisans' Market will open its season this Saturday, May 22. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the beautiful downtown location on Main Street.
According to organizers, there has been a lot of interest from vendors this year, local producers as well as handcraft vendors. This year, organizers believe there will be more vendor booths with more produce including eggs and meat as well as locally produced fruits and veggies.
There will also be baked goods and they hope to have Ollie's Food Truck once or twice a month and live music occasionally. The Little Sprouts Academy for school-aged children will be back again this year. These programs will be at 10 a.m. every Saturday starting June 5 and running until the first part of September.
There will be live music on Opening Day provided by Issac & Haymond. Kit Haymond, part of this duo has played at the Market the past few years and always puts on a good show.
Come visit us at the Farmers' & Artisans' Market every Saturday.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.