RUSHVILLE – The Heart of Rushville and the Rushville Regional Theater have announced plans for “Halloween on Main” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 30, in downtown Rushville.
Organizers are promising an afternoon of fun games, the always popular community costume parade and contest, and more.
Most of the activities will take place in the Farmers Market area on the west side of the 200 block of N. Main Street.
There will be several organizations running the kids area with the Rushville Regional Theater taking the lead.
The costume parade and judging begins at 2:30 p.m. There will be four categories based on age and one category for families. Prizes will be awarded for the winners of each group. There will also be treat bags for the first 300 children who show up.
The community movie theater, located in the City Center at 330 N. Main Street, will feature two seasonal attractions.
The kid-friendly Walt Disney release “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 4:30 p.m.
This 1993 movie takes a light-hearted look at a curious youngster who moves to Salem where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches from the 17th century.
This Halloween family classic is sponsored by Kaleidoscope Treasures and tickets are priced at just $5.
Later, at 10 p.m., “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” sponsored by Noble Romans, is the featured attraction.
This cult classic is for adult Halloween enthusiasts and Rocky Horror “essential packs” containing all the important items attendees need to properly enjoy and participate in the movie – including toast, party hats, a newspaper, cards, squirt guns and more – will be available for purchase.
Released in 1975, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s. The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, among other familiar faces.
