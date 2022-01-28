KNIGHTSTOWN– Heather Carie, 41, a Henry County resident and leader in the statewide medical freedom movement, announced this week that she will be a candidate for the office of State Representative in District 54 in the upcoming Republican primary. The office is currently held by Rep. Tom Saunders, who recently announced his retirement.
“I am proud to be part of a global grassroots movement Medicalfreedom4all and am Co-founder and Chief Administrative Officer of Cyril and Dorothea’s Foundation for Medical Freedom,” Carie, who testified before the General Assembly last year in support of medical freedom and against vaccine mandates, said. “I will be making opposition to lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine requirements a cornerstone of my campaign.”
In her capacity with the Foundation, Carie has worked with Dr. Daniel Stock, and other nationally recognized physicians and scientists to promote early treatment options and education regarding COVID-19.
“I have spent the last year fighting for the rights of Hoosiers to make their own personal health and medical decisions in concert with their doctors,” Carie said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Hoosiers in this fight as State Representative for District 54."
Carie is also a home school parent who has been an active member of the Indiana Association of Home Educators and Home School Legal Defense Aid. She believes strongly in parental rights for all parents, whether in the public, private, or home school environment.
“I hope to be an advocate for greater parental oversight of school boards and an opponent of political indoctrination in our classrooms in the form of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) or Critical Race Theory (CRT),” Carie said.
Describing herself as a “Constitutional Conservative,” Carie pledges to work hard to protect the religious freedoms and Second Amendment rights of Hoosiers as well as the rights of the unborn.
“I consider myself an advocate of limited government and individual rights and hope to bring these ideas to the Statehouse as a representative of the values and patriotism of our community,” Carie said.
Carie lives with her husband Jason and two children in rural Knightstown. Carie and her family are members of Christ Fellowship Church in Knightstown. District 54 includes most of Henry and Rush Counties as well as small parts of Hancock and Shelby Counties. More information about her can be found on her Facebook page Heather Carie for Indiana District 54.
-Information provided.
