GREENSBURG — Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper updated the Greensburg Board of Works on the most recent Heavy Trash Week at last week’s meeting.
May’s Heavy Trash haul included 1,008 cubic yards weighing 269,000 pounds. They also picked up 744 yards and 376,000 pounds of trash above and beyond what they would normally pick up.
Compared to last year, they picked up about 250,000 more (or a quarter of a million) pounds of trash.
“This year’s Heavy Trash was astronomical and overwhelming to say the least,” Klosterkemper said. “Financially, the cost of the dumpsters with everything brought to us plus what we picked up in the boom truck throughout the week cost $15,000 for the five days. The amount that the trucks picked up above and beyond what they would normally pick up in a week was $12,650, so the cost just for the landfill fee was a few dollars short of $28,000.”
In that one week, Klosterkemper spent one third of his allotted overtime for the year. He said they were short-handed and everyone worked late.
In his update, he expressed a desire to create some rules around Heavy Trash to prevent citizens from placing construction materials, recyclables and other unfit items on their curb.
Additionally, Klosterkemper hopes to create a rule to prohibit loose trash (anything that can be bagged).
One residence’s heavy trash took a full hour for three Street Department workers to pick up because loose trash and construction materials were strewn along the roadway.
He told a story of one homeowner who placed (what he estimated to be) 250 bags of trash leading all the way from the curb to the house and up the driveway. The homeowner told Klosterkemper that they hold additional trash until heavy trash day to avoid paying for a second bin.
BOW member Dea Rust said that locals can’t be expected to follow rules that are not in place and stated that while a draft ordinance should be put in place, the August Heavy Trash collection should be treated in the same fashion as May’s.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the citizens to tell them, a couple weeks before Heavy Trash Day, that they can’t set their trash out that they had been planning to set out,” Rust said.
Board member Jamie Cain expressed that he would like to draft an ordinance to enforce before the next Heavy Trash takes place in August.
“I think if we have the first reading [of a draft ordinance] in July then we can publish that a month in advance to tell them here’s what’s coming,” Cain said. “I think to ask the street department to pick this up is awful. We shouldn’t do this to our employees.”
Further conversation on this matter is expected at the July meeting.
