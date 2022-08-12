GREENSBURG — “Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is scheduled for August 15 to 19, and Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that for this event some changes will be made.
“We’re trying to get the word out that construction and demolition debris will not be accepted this time and we’re also going to require that every thing be bagged. We’re not going to collect the loose trash we had a multitude of this spring,” Klosterkemper said.
For many years, Greensburg residents have been allowed to place their heavy trash curbside in front of their homes twice a year during “Heavy Trash Week” so on their regularly scheduled weekly trash pick-up day the Street Department can collect it. .
In June, Klosterkemper reported to the Council some heavy trash concerns resulting from the May heavy trash collection.
“This year’s heavy trash was astronomical and overwhelming to say the least,” Klosterkemper said to the Council in June. “Financially, the cost of the dumpsters for what we picked up in the boom truck cost $15,000 for the five days (making the final landfill fee) a few dollars short of $28,000.”
He also said that he’d spent one third of his allotted overtime for the year, and that the Street Department was “short-handed and everyone worked late.”
Board member Dr. King said that the May event was “totally unfair to the city and totally unfair to the workers,” and took for granted that the August event would not happen. Klosterkemper said that he’d conducted a meeting with his entire staff after that event and polled them for their attitudes about the May heavy trash week.
“This is what the entire staff recommended,” Klosterkemper said.
Mayor Marsh said if the changes are made next week’s heavy trash collection will be a test run to see how the ordinance should be updated.
Klosterkemper agreed, saying the August heavy collection was historically smaller than the June event.
Klosterkemper said that measures were in place to enforce the changes, and that the changes would be broadcast via newspaper, online and the radio media.
“Inevitably, there will people who will not respect the changes,” he said.
Board member Rust suggested that automated calls be made to residents to broadcast the news.
As a reminder, heavy trash is picked up on the same day as trash pick up for residents on a city trash route.
Residents are reminded to put heavy trash out on the curb a couple days before pick up, and that there are certain items that are not permitted in heavy trash.
Items not permitted in heavy trash are construction and demolition debris, tires, batteries, CFC appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, stone, dirt, brush, and loose unbagged trash. These items will not be picked up by the Street Department.
Building Commissioner Sarah Hamer assured the Council that residents ignoring the changes to the heavy trash ordinance will be notified, will have 10 days to remove the offending heavy trash, and afterward will be charged a minimum of $200 by invoice.
“If they don’t pay the invoice, a lien goes on the property,” Hamer said.
Questions may be directed to the Street Department at 812-663-5634.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.