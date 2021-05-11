GREENSBURG – Next week, May 17 to 21, is “heavy trash” week.
Heavy trash pick-up will take place on any given resident’s normal trash collection day.
Big trash items can be left out 24 to 48 hours in advance, but Mayor Josh Marsh asks residents not to leave materials out any longer than that.
Heavy trash day is for residential use only, not for businesses or any type of industry.
Mayor Marsh said this service is not to be used for disposing of hazardous materials as that is what Tox-A-Way Day is for.
The mayor also asked for everyone’s cooperation during what is sure to be a busy week.
“Residents will need to remain patient with our Street Department employees as they work to pick up not only heavy trash, but do the regular trash route as well,” he said.
During Tox-A-Way Day, residents are able to safely dispose of paint, used oil and antifreeze, oil filters, expired medications, “sharps,” corrosive liquids, aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, batteries of all type, light bulbs, helium tanks, refrigerant tank, oxygen tank, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, household cleaners, mercury, appliances, electronics and tires.
Questions about heavy trash collection may be directed to the Greensburg Street Department at 812-663-5634.
Questions about Tox-A-Way Day may be directed to the Decatur County Solid Waste District office at 812-663-0960.
