GREENSBURG — “Heavy Trash Week” in Greensburg is scheduled for May 15 to 19.
Greensburg residents may place their heavy trash curbside in front of their homes twice a year during “Heavy Trash Week” so on their regularly scheduled weekly trash pick-up day the Greensburg Street Department can collect it.
Residents are reminded that construction and demolition debris (lumber, insulation, drywall, blocks, bricks or stone) will not be accepted.
Other items not permitted in heavy trash include tires, batteries, CFC appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste, paint and chemicals.
Everything must be bagged and placed at the curb. Loose materials will not be collected.
Violators of the heavy trash collection rules will have 10 days to remove the offending heavy trash, and afterward will be charged a minimum of $200 by invoice.
If the invoice is not paid, a lien will be placed on the property.
After the May event, residents will have an opportunity to rid themselves of heavy trash again August 21 through 25.
See the city’s website (https://www.cityofgreensburg.com/) for additional information about “heavy trash” collection and other city services.
