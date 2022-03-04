GREENSBURG - As part of the Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series, Greensburg native G. Steve Heck, a 1971 Greensburg Community High School graduate, will be performing live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the TCP Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street.
Heck has been a professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston since 1991 and plays piano and saxophone.
When he is not teaching he loves to perform at such places as the piano bar at "57" restaurant in Boston among many other locations. He has performed with The Byrds, Richie Havens, Peter Yarrow, The Allman Brothers and jazz legend Joe Henderson.
"I love all kinds of music, but I am partial to jazz and pop music," Heck said. "I’m looking forward to playing in Greensburg and coming back to my home town."
The event is free, but because seating is limited pre-registration is necessary.
Go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61614 to reserve tickets.
